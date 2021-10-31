Weyerhaeuser Company has reported third quarter net earnings of $482 million, or 64 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.3 billion. This compares with net earnings of $283 million, or 38 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.1 billion for the same period last year.
Weyerhaeuser operates a sawmill near Emerson and a tree nursery in the Calhoun community. It has extensive timber holdings in South Arkansas.
Excluding an after-tax benefit of $32 million for special items related to a gain on the sale of timberlands, the company reported third quarter net earnings of $450 million, or 60 cents per diluted share. This compares with net earnings before special items of $386 million for the same period last year and $1.0 billion for the second quarter of 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021 was $746 million compared with $745 million for the same period last year and $1.6 billion for the second quarter of 2021.
"In the third quarter, we delivered strong results across each of our businesses despite weather-related operational disruptions, continued supply chain challenges and the ongoing pandemic," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer.
"Our teams did an exceptional job navigating these headwinds and I'm extremely proud of their collective focus on operating safely, strong execution and continuing to serve our customers. Year to date, we have generated more than $3.4 billion of Adjusted EBITDA and $2.4 billion of Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution. We expect this record cash flow generation to result in a significant supplemental dividend payment to shareholders in the first quarter of 2022. We are bullish on the underlying demand fundamentals for U.S. housing and growth opportunities for our businesses and remain intently focused on delivering superior shareholder value."
Q3 2021 Performance
In the West, fee harvest volumes were modestly lower than the second quarter due to continued salvage operations and harvest restrictions resulting from regional wildfire activity. Per unit log and haul costs increased as Western harvest activity shifted to higher elevation units. Export sales realizations were moderately higher, driven by strong demand. In the South, sales realizations for sawlogs and fiber logs improved and fee harvest volumes increased slightly, but harvest activity was affected by persistent wet conditions and weather events. Per unit log and haul costs and forestry and road costs were slightly higher.
Q4 2021 Outlook
Weyerhaeuser expects fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be comparable to the third quarter. In the West, the company expects moderately higher fee harvest volumes and lower per unit log and haul costs, as salvage-related harvest will decrease. Domestic sales realizations are expected to be moderately lower compared to the third quarter. In the South, the company expects slightly higher fee harvest volumes due to improving weather conditions as well as slightly higher sales realizations as mills rebuild from lower than normal inventory levels. This is expected to be offset by slightly higher per unit log and haul costs as well as moderately higher forestry and road costs.
Wood Products – Q3 2021 Performance
Sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board decreased 52 percent and 24 percent, respectively, compared with second quarter averages. Sales volumes for lumber increased moderately due to improvement in home center takeaway, partially offset by weather-related downtime. Oriented strand board production and sales volumes were modestly higher due to less downtime for planned maintenance. Sales realizations improved significantly across most engineered wood products, and the company continued to benefit from previously announced price increases for solid section and I-joist products. Raw material costs for Wood Products increased, primarily for oriented strand board webstock, resin and veneer.
Q4 2021 Outlook
Weyerhaeuser anticipates fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be higher than the third quarter, excluding the effect of changes in average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board. The company expects higher sales volumes, primarily for oriented strand board, as well as improved manufacturing costs due to lower planned maintenance downtime. Raw material costs are expected to be lower, primarily for oriented strand board webstock.