Albemarle Corporation announced Wednesday its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31.
FOURTH QUARTER 2022 and RECENT HIGHLIGHTS
(Unless otherwise stated, all percentage changes represent year-over-year comparisons)
-- Net sales of $2.6 billion, an increase of 193%
-- Net income of $1.1 billion, or $9.60 per diluted share; Adjusted diluted EPS of $8.62, an increase of 753%
-- Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion, an increase of 444%
-- Full-year 2023 guidance includes net sales of $11.3 - $12.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $4.2 - $5.1 billion
-- Location acquired for Albemarle Technology Park in Charlotte, North Carolina
-- Launched MercLok a groundbreaking proprietary soil treatment for mercury remediation
-- Albemarle also announced plans to spend $540 million over five years to expand its Columbia County bromine production facilities.
"Albemarle's full-year 2022 net sales of over $7 billion is more than double our results from 2021, and the adjusted EBITDA of approximately $3.5 billion is nearly four times that of the prior year. Our outstanding 2022 results demonstrate our durable advantages, particularly in the growing lithium market, and the relentless focus of our global teams in supporting our customers to enable better mobility, energy, connectivity and health," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters. "Our growth potential extends well beyond the current EV opportunity. Even as we expand capacity to respond to growing demand, we are maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation in order to drive long-term value."
Albemarle's unaudited full-year 2022 results and 2023 and long-term outlook are in-line with the strategic update webcast held on January 24. The webcast outlined the company's expectations for a transformational growth trajectory that could increase net sales to between $17.6 and $19.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA to between $7.2 and $8.4 billion by 2027.
2023 CORPORATE OUTLOOK
Full-year 2023 guidance remains unchanged from the January update, and reflects strong growth with an increase in net sales of about 55% to 75% from 2022 primarily driven by market demand and continued favorable pricing for lithium. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase 20% - 45%, with adjusted diluted EPS up to 50% year-over-year. The company expects to maintain positive cash flow even while increasing capital expenditures to between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion for 2023.
Net sales for the fourth quarter nearly tripled, at $2.6 billion compared to $894.2 million for the prior-year quarter. The 193% increase was driven by higher lithium prices and increased volumes.
Net income attributable to Albemarle of $1.1 billion increased from a loss of $3.8 million in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter 2021 results were impacted by a $132.4 million post-measurement period acquisition purchase price adjustment related to anticipated cost overruns from supply chain, labor and COVID-19 pandemic related issues at the Kemerton construction project.
Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion significantly increased by $1.0 billion from the prior year quarter primarily due to higher net sales.
The effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 2.8%, compared to (186.4)% in the same period in 2021.The rate in 2022 was primarily driven by the release of a significant valuation allowance in Australia, while 2021 was driven by a loss recorded in a jurisdiction with a valuation allowance. On an adjusted basis, the effective income tax rates were 14.0% and 27.0% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The difference is primarily due to geographic mix of earnings.
BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS
The company has realigned two segments in its core portfolio: Albemarle Energy Storage focused on the lithium-ion battery evolution and the transition to clean energy; and Albemarle Specialties; combining the existing Bromine business with the Lithium specialties business. The resegmenting is effective January 1, 2023, and is reflected in the company's 2023 outlook. Additional historical financial information revised for these newly created segments will be available on a Form 8-K filed by the company in the near future.
LITHIUM RESULTS
Lithium net sales of $2.1 billion increased $1.7 billion (+410%) due to higher pricing net of FX (+328%) related to renegotiated contracts and increased market pricing. Volume was also higher (+82%) related primarily to the La Negra III/IV expansion in Chile and higher tolling volumes to meet growing customer demand. Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion increased by $1.0 billion as higher pricing and volumes more than offset higher costs.
In December 2022, Albemarle acquired a location in Charlotte, North Carolina, where it plans to invest at least $180 million to establish the Albemarle Technology Park, a world-class facility designed for novel materials research, advanced process development, and acceleration of next-generation lithium products to market. The State of North Carolina awarded Albemarle a nearly $13 million incentive package to develop the facility, which is expected to create at least 200 jobs.
2023 ENERGY STORAGE OUTLOOK
As disclosed in January, Energy Storage net sales are estimated to range between $8.3 to $9.8 billion, with adjusted EBITDA between $3.7 and $4.6 billion. Energy Storage volumes are projected to be up 30-40% in 2023 compared to 2022. Full year realized pricing is expected to be up 55-65% vs. prior year, assuming flat pricing to fourth quarter 2022.
Albemarle continues to expand its global portfolio of conversion capacity and utilization of its world-class resource portfolio:
Chile
– The Salar Yield Improvement Project is on schedule for mechanical completion by the middle of 2023
Australia
– Kemerton I is operating and producing lithium hydroxide, which remains subject to customer qualification
– Kemerton II is progressing through commissioning as planned
China
– Construction is progressing on schedule at the Meishan greenfield project
United States
– Site selection for the mega-flex conversion facility is underway
– Kings Mountain mine studies continue to progress positively
BROMINE RESULTS
Bromine net sales of $319.4 million increased $29.1 million (+10%) primarily due to increased pricing net of FX (+9%) and higher volumes (+1%). Adjusted EBITDA of $85.0 million decreased $2.3 million as higher net sales were partially offset by higher costs for raw materials and freight.
2023 SPECIALTIES OUTLOOK
Albemarle expects 2023 net sales to be approximately $2.0 billion, with adjusted EBITDA estimated from $555 million to $590 million, unchanged from the January update. Adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to be approximately flat year over year.
CATALYSTS RESULTS
Catalysts net sales of $235.5 million increased $36.5 million (+18.3%) compared to the previous year due to higher pricing net of FX (+10%) and higher volumes (+8%). Adjusted EBITDA of $(2.6) million decreased $29.9 million as higher sales were more than offset by continued cost pressures from increasing raw materials, higher energy and freight costs.
On January 30, Albemarle announced the official brand launch of Ketjen Corporation ("Ketjen"). Ketjen is a wholly owned subsidiary that crafts tailored, advanced catalyst solutions for the petrochemical, refining, and specialty chemicals industries. Financial results of Ketjen will continue to be reported on a business segment basis.
2023 KETJEN OUTLOOK
Albemarle expects Ketjen net sales in 2023 to range between $1.06 billion and $1.09 billion, with EBITDA in the range of $70 million to $100 million, as the segment continues to experience high raw material costs.
BALANCE SHEET
As of December 31, 2022, Albemarle had estimated liquidity of approximately $3.2 billion, including $1.5 billion of cash and equivalents, the full $1.5 billion under its revolver and $179 million on other available credit lines. Total debt was $3.2 billion, representing our debt covenant net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 0.5 times.