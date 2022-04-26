Victoria Kennedy has been promoted to Human Resources coordinator at Peoples Bank, according to Mary Fowler, CEO.
“Victoria is always willing to go above and beyond whenever needed and is devoted to helping our team members succeed. Her organizational skills and experience make her well-suited and qualified for her new position. Since joining the Peoples Bank family, she has demonstrated adaptability, initiative, and a desire to learn and grow. We are pleased to recognize her abilities with this promotion,” said Fowler.
Kennedy has eight years of banking experience. She joined the bank in March 2020 as a training coordinator and has also served as the Call Center supervisor. She is from Naples, TX and graduated from Texas High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree in applied arts and sciences from Texas A&M University-TEXarkana.
She supports the community by serving as a board member and secretary to the Literacy Council, Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce board member, Leadership Magnolia Class of 2020, and Tri-State Society of Human Resource Management Council. She is married to Andrew Kennedy of Brownville, NB and they are the parents to two sons, Ryder and Clayton. Kennedy enjoys spending time with her family, baking, community service and attending Ryder’s martial arts classes.