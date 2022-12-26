Three Columbia County retailers were cited in November by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board for selling alcoholic beverages to a minor, according to postings on the ABC website.
This agency is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
Flash Market No. 288 at 1016 E. Main St. in Magnolia was cited in the categories of retail beer off premises, and small farm winery. Kevin Waller is permitee of this establishment. The ABC website stated that Flash Market No. 288 was fined $500 and placed on 60 days probation. Flash Market locations retain the branding of their former ownership, Dixie Mart.
Family Dollar Store No. 21192 at 431 E. Main St. in Magnolia was cited in the categories of retail beer off premises, small farm winery, and grocery store wine. Peter Barnett is permitee of this establishment. The ABC website stated that Family Dollar No. 21192 was fined $500 and placed on 60 days probation.
County Line Express at 203 N. Elm St. in Emerson was cited in the category of retail beer off premises. Najeh Zahrawi is permitee of this establishment. The ABC website stated that County Line Express was fined $500 and placed on 60 days probation.