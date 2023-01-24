Farmers Bank & Trust of Magnolia said in a statement Monday that it is aware that several bank customers are receiving phone calls claiming to be from Farmers Bank & Trust, or stating they are with the bank’s fraud department. This is a scam.
“If you receive a phone call like this, please hang up immediately. We will never ask a customer for their card number or account number when calling regarding fraud. If you have any questions or concerns about your account, call the bank’s Customer Contact Center at 855-855-3268.
The center is open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.