A deadly strain of avian flu is creeping closer to Arkansas, having claimed a commercial broiler flock in southeastern Missouri.
The H5N1 strain is highly pathogenic and highly contagious among birds. The Missouri flock was in Stoddard County, just above the Bootheel.
“The detection of the virus in multiple states, and especially close in Missouri, is highly suggestive that it is either currently in birds now migrating over Arkansas or will be shortly,” said Dustan Clark, extension veterinarian for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. “I cannot stress enough the importance of not only reviewing, but also implementing appropriate biosecurity measures.”
The disease has been found in Maryland, Maine, New York, Kentucky, Virginia, Indiana, Delaware, Michigan, Connecticut and Iowa. In those 10 states, it has affected eight backyard flocks, seven turkey flocks, a captive wild bird group and two flocks of layers.
Maryland was the latest confirmed infection, announced Saturday by the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Clark emphasized that the disease poses no threat to humans and that both chicken and turkey are safe to eat.
The Cooperative Extension Service has biosecurity resources on its website.
USDA also has information.