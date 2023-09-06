A new MyFarmers iTeller ITM from Farmers Bank & Trust has opened at 186 W. Pine Street in Taylor.
The new banking machine offers traditional ATM services as well as connection to a live teller for more in-depth financial needs or transactions. The iTeller ITM site has been under construction since July.
Services offered at the MyFarmers iTeller ITM include customer deposits, cash withdrawals, fund transfers, account balance monitoring, loan payments, and general banking inquiries, all with the help of a Farmers Bank & Trust teller via interactive video.
Farmers Bank & Trust employees will be standing by on site all week to help assist customers with questions or instructions on the full capabilities of the new virtual banking technology in Taylor. They will also be grilling and serving hot dogs for the public at the site later this week.
Live Tellers via the new MyFarmers iTeller ITM are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
In July, the Magnolia-based financial institution announced that it would build a brand new full-service branch at its current branch site near the Arkansas-Louisiana border on Highway 371 South in the Welcome Community. Construction on the new branch is expected to last until early 2024.