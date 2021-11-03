Bonnie Keith has been named executive director of the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce
The Chamber Board of Directors announced the appointment on Wednesday. It followed the retirement of Micki Mitchell last month.
“First off, we want to thank Micki for her many years of service at the Chamber, serving as both the assistant and executive director during her time with us. We wish her the best in her retirement. Thank you, Micki,” said board President Jeff Whitener.
“We also could not be more excited to announce the promotion of Bonnie Keith as our new executive director. Bonnie has a passion for this community and serving the businesses of this area. We are excited to get to see her utilize that same passion and her creativity to promote our area businesses. We think she is a great asset to the Chamber and is vital in its growth moving forward.
“We hope you all will go stop by the Chamber to congratulate her, get to know her, and let her explain to you some of the services and benefits the Chamber can provide to its members,” Whitener said.
Keith is a lifelong resident of Magnolia and has been employed as the chamber’s executive assistant since September 2019. Keith has a degree in graphic design and several years of experience assisting small businesses with marketing and design.
“I am ecstatic to have this opportunity to continue to oversee and encourage growth in our city and county. I am committed to being an active member of our community and to making myself available to anyone who needs an additional hand,” said Keith.