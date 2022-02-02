All cattle and calves in Arkansas as of January 1, 2022, totaled 1.69 million head, down 5 percent from January 1, 2021.
The calf crop for the full year of 2021 was 770,000 head, down 3 percent from last year. All cows and heifers that have calved, at 910,000 head, were down 2 percent from January 1, 2021; beef cows, at 905,000 head, were down 2 percent; and milk cows, at 5,000 head, were unchanged from 2021.
All heifers weighing 500 pounds and over were down 7 percent at 215,000 head. Steers were down 12 percent at 110,000 head; bulls were down 8 percent at 55,000 head; and calves weighing less than 500 pounds were down 8 percent at 400,000 head.
Meat and other goat inventory in Arkansas, on January 1, 2022, totaled 31,000 head, unchanged from the previous year. The January 1, 2022, Arkansas milk goat inventory totaled 4,000 head, unchanged from 2021.