South Arkansas can count on Albemarle Corporation eventually producing lithium in Columbia County, while continuing to provide much of the world’s supply of bromine.
Steve Card, Land and External Affairs manager for Albemarle, told the Rotary Club of Magnolia on Thursday that when the company’s predecessor started brine production 55 years ago, it believed that the Magnolia South plant would be in production about 20 years.
“We’re still here and if you ask our reservoir engineers now how much time we still have in Columbia County, guess what they’ll tell you, about another 20 years,” Card said.
If the life of bromine production from saltwater brine in Columbia County has hit middle-age, Albemarle has made the choice to remodel the house for the teen-agers. The company announced last year a five-year, $540 million expansion and renovation of its Magnolia South and Magnolia West plants to increase bromine production, but also to lay the groundwork for potential lithium production from the same brine.
The bromine expansion by itself will create about 100 new permanent jobs to the existing 675-person workforce.
Bromine is used in a wide array of products, from flame retardants for plastics, to water purification and pesticides, to medicines. Almost every consumer electronic device, from cell phones to vehicles, has fire-retardant bromine as a component. With lithium, Albemarle reaches into the electrical power storage component of these products.
Bromine was once Albemarle’s major revenue source. Now, it’s about 30 percent with lithium accounting for about 60 percent of Albemarle’s revenues. Albemarle’s Ketjen Division produces chemical catalysts for the petroleum industry.
Albemarle has emerged during the past decade as the world’s leading producer of lithium. Up to now, that production has come mostly from hard-rock mining in the desert of Western Australia, and from the evaporation of brine on the Atacama Desert of Chile.
Now, Albemarle is committed to producing lithium in the United States. The company is reopening an open-pit mine in North Carolina, and will also produce batteries and operate a lithium battery disposal site there.
“One of the things you’ve got to understand is that in the lithium world, most of the lithium is being produced out of hard rock, and some from brine. If you look at all the (lithium) resources in the world, Albemarle is in play in all of them,” Card said.
While there are other companies interested in lithium production, Albemarle possesses the largest knowledge base and is already engaged in production, Card said.
“One of the things you don’t read about is how we’re going to do lithium in the Smackover (Formation), and there are a couple of reasons for that. We’ve already got a plant here, so we already have our (brine production) fields. We’re not trying to sell stock. We’re not a start-up company. We’re a world leader.
“Mark my words: There is going to be lithium made in South Arkansas and you’ll see the Albemarle logo connected with it,” Card said.
The process to extract lithium from brine is difficult.
“About 10 years ago, we set up a pilot plant to produce lithium and we made it. What we didn’t do was to make it where it could compete with these other resources. So now, the economics have changed in the last 10 years. Ten years ago, we weren’t talking about electric vehicles much but we are now,” Card said.
Albemarle is constantly training new workers and retraining current ones. The company is already bringing in new workers because of the bromine expansion. “This has nothing to do with lithium. This is growth in our core business here,” Card said.
Albemarle’s employees, and new employees, need more housing, “a certain type of housing,” Card said.
Child care options, increased infrastructure and other issues are important.
“We’re finding problems now with recruiting people. How do you get them to come to Magnolia and stay in Magnolia? It’s an uphill battle and I think a lot of you have the same issues,” Card said.
It’s not just the potential employee who has to be recruited, but also the employee’s “significant other,” Card said.
“We’re constantly being graded by people who want to come to Magnolia by that first drive-around of Magnolia. I challenge everyone in this room: How can we keep Magnolia a star and attractive to workers? The future is here. The lithium is here. When it starts up, we’re talking about hundreds, maybe thousands of people. If we can’t get those employees, we can’t produce that product,” Card said.
Card’s presentation was livestreamed on the Rotary Club of Magnolia’s Facebook page. CLICK HERE to see the presentation. Card’s remarks begin at about the 11:30 mark on the video.