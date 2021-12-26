Arkansas inventory of all hogs and pigs on December 1 totaled 116,000 head, down 8 percent from December 1, 2020.
Breeding hog inventory, at 45,000 head, was up 5 percent from previous year; and market hog inventory, at 71,000 head, was down 14 percent from the previous year.
For the December 2020 - November 2021 period, the pig crop totaled 941,000 head, was up 6 percent from the same time period the previous year.
Sows farrowing during the period totaled 82,000 head, and was up 5 percent from the previous year.
The average number of pigs saved per litter for December 2020 - November 2021 was 11.48 head, was up 1 percent from last year.
United States inventory of all hogs and pigs on December 1, 2021 was 74.2 million head. This was down 4 percent from December 1, 2020, and down 1 percent from September 1, 2021. Breeding inventory, at 6.18 million head, was up slightly from last year, but down slightly from the previous quarter. Market hog inventory, at 68.0 million head, was down 4 percent from last year, and down 1 percent from last quarter.