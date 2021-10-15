An El Dorado company is among six statewide to receive a 2021 Governor’s Award for Excellence in Global Trade.
The award traditionally recognizes the exporting excellence and successes among Arkansas’ small, medium, and large enterprises. Winners of the award are Arkansas manufacturing or agriculture companies actively selling in international markets.
Lycus Ltd. of El Dorado is the only domestic manufacturer of certain UV absorbers currently used on the market. This Arkansas chemical plant is a wholesaler and contract manufacturer serving the world's leading chemical companies with their ultraviolet (UV) light absorbers for use in plastics, coatings, and personal care applications.
Awards were presented on Wednesday.
The companies were selected on a more challenging basis than years past. In 2021, awards were presented to exporters who, through the innovative and thoughtful development of the export market, were able to successfully overcome the economic impacts of the 2020 pandemic and retain at least 95% of their workforce.
Other honorees:
Gerdau, Fort Smith – Gerdau is a major producer of steel products headquartered in Brazil. One of the of the business units of the company is Gerdau Special Steel North America which is comprised of 2 steel making facilities, one located in Ft Smith Arkansas.
Alliance Rubber, Hot Springs --Alliance Rubber Company has been manufacturing some of the world’s best banding products at their manufacturing facility in Hot Springs since 1923. Their products are designed to be used in industrial, office, medical and agricultural applications and they sell in over 55 different countries.
ECOJOHN, North Little Rock – ECOJOHN is a manufacturing company that specialize in offering waste management solutions for off-grid, remote, and mobile applications. Their products include efficient waterless incinerating toilets and wastewater incinerators that eliminate the need for a septic tank or dumping black water tanks.
Leather Brothers Inc, Conway -- Leather Brothers are third generation leather workers who supply their products, bearing the OmniPet brand name, to an ever-growing network of dealers and distributors worldwide.
Chandler Equipment Inc., Springdale – Manufacturer of truck accessories to a variety of customer groups in the agriculture, food, oil and gas, and transportation industries. The Chandler family operates within 5 specific companies that have grown into manufacturing accessories and supplies for the energy industry and providing liquid transportation parts all over the world.