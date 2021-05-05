Farm Bureau

County families for the 74th annual Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program have been selected.

The families will be visited by a set of judges to determine eight district winners, who will be announced June 15. The state Farm Family of the Year will be announced in December at the Farm Family of the Year luncheon in North Little Rock.

Winners in South Arkansas counties are:

Southwest District

Bradley – Jacob and Jamie Courtney, Warren

Calhoun – Woody's Peach Orchard, Hampton

Columbia – Hugh and Lindsay Bragg, Magnolia

Hempstead – Cody and Ashlee Askew, Hope

Miller – Rushing Farms LLC - Patsy and Troy Rushing, Fouke

Nevada – Leslie Bullock, Prescott

Union – Rhett and Holly Hanry, El Dorado

Southeast District

Arkansas, North – Kirk and Krista Keller, Stuttgart

Arkansas, South – Jay and Megan McLain, DeWitt

Ashley – Kyle Harriman, Hamburg

Chicot – Joshua and Bailey Lingo Partnership, Lake Village

Desha – Layne and Ryane Miles, McGehee

Drew – Jeff and Christine Felts family, Tillar

Jefferson – S & L Farms, Sheridan

Lincoln – Joey and Rhonda Ratterree, Star City

Phillips – Jackie Swindle Farms, Elaine

West Central District

Clark – Kent and Anita Malcom, Okolona

Cleveland – Stephen Boyd, Rison

Dallas – William H. Sullivent, Sparkman

Garland – Roger Hutter, Pearcy

Grant – Bradley and Kerri Warren, Poyen

Hot Spring – Whitley Farms, Malvern

Howard – Newton Cheatham family, Mineral Springs

Sevier – Will Pickering family, De Queen

The objectives of the Farm Family of the Year program are:

-- To give recognition and encouragement to farm families who are doing an outstanding job on their farm and in their community.

-- To recognize the importance of agriculture in the community and state.

-- To disseminate information on improved farm practices and management.

“Each year the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program recognizes the outstanding farmers and ranchers who make up our state,” said Rich Hillman of Carlisle, president of Arkansas Farm Bureau. “These families are involved in essential work, not only providing food for my family and yours, but also serving as the ultimate stewards of the land and water resources.

The Farm Family of the Year program begins each year with the selection of top farm families in each county and culminates in December with the selection of the state Farm Family of the Year, who then go on to represent Arkansas at the Swisher Sweets/Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year. Arkansas has had two Southeast Farm of the Year winners; Brian and Nan Kirksey of Clark County in 2008 and Wildy Family Farms of Mississippi County in 2016.

All winners are judged on their farm production, efficiency, management, family life and rural/community leadership.

