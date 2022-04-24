Delek US Holdings, Inc., said the company intends to issue a press release summarizing first quarter 2022 results before the U.S. stock market opens on Tuesday, May 3.
Delek owns a refinery in El Dorado and has oil pipelines in Columbia and Union counties.
A conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 results is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 3.
The live broadcast of this conference call will be available online by going to the DelekUS website.
CLICK HERE to get to the website and lock on the Investor Relations section.