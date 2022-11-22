Columbia County had $420,808 in Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales in October, according to a report released November 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Office of the Arkansas Lottery. This is up from sales of $362,305 in September.
Sales were aided by a record Powerball jackpot.
According to the report, for October Columbia County had $268,123 in prize winnings awarded in October. This is up from $232,274 awarded in September.
Statewide, Arkansas had ticket sales totaling $49,488,853 in October. This is up from $44,377,520.50 sales in September, according to ASL statistics. For October, prize winnings of $29,382,979 were awarded in Arkansas, up from $27,500,225 awarded in September.
The seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties had lottery ticket sales and prize winnings awarded as follows for October.
Calhoun County had lottery ticket sales of $56,094.50 in October, with winnings of $34,606 awarded.
Hempstead County had lottery ticket sales of $504,279 in October, with winnings of $297,373 awarded.
Lafayette County had lottery ticket sales of $119,582 in October, with winnings of $114,408 awarded.
Miller County had lottery ticket sales of $730,803 in October, with winnings of $440,285 awarded.
Nevada County had lottery ticket sales of $199,490 in October, with winnings of $115,555 awarded.
Ouachita County had lottery ticket sales of $714,532 in October, with winnings of $450,896 awarded.
Union County had lottery ticket sales of $1,176,145 in October, with winnings of $705,661 awarded.