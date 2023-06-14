“Food Truck Friday” has been set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 6 at the Green House Cottages of Wentworth Place, 38 Warnock Springs Road.

Truck owners interested in participating may call 870-234-1361.

