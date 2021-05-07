Delek US Holdings, Inc., has beaten back for now investor Carl Icahn’s bid to take control of the company.
Delek has a refinery in El Dorado and a pipeline network that collects oil, mostly in Union and Columbia counties.
The company said in an announcement Thursday that based on the preliminary vote count provided by its proxy solicitor following the company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Delek shareholders have overwhelmingly voted to elect all eight of its director nominees, including President and CEO Uzi Yemin, William J. Finnerty, Richard J. Marcogliese, Gary M. Sullivan Jr., Vicky Sutil, Laurie Tolson, David Wiessman and Shlomo Zohar.
Delek issued the following statement:
“We appreciate the support of our shareholders. Moving forward, we remain firmly focused on overseeing and executing the Company's strategy and continuing to evaluate opportunities to drive value. We look forward to maintaining our constructive engagement with our shareholders and remain committed to acting in the best interests of the Company and all Delek shareholders.”
The preliminary results indicate that shareholders have approved all other proposals considered at Delek's Annual Meeting. All Delek director nominees received approximately 90% or more of the voted shares, excluding those of CVR Energy, Inc.
CVR Energy, Inc., is a company controlled by Icahn that is a competitor to Delek. CVR acquired a 15% stake in Delek last year, initially stating that it wanted to acquire Delek.
CVR submitted its own slate of director nominees.
In addition to its refinery assets in Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana, Delek has a convenience store retail business with 253 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.