Weyerhaeuser Company has announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly base cash dividend of 18 cents per share on the common stock of the company, reflecting a 5.9 percent increase from the prior quarterly dividend of 17 cents per share.
The dividend is payable in cash on March 18, 2022, to holders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on March 4, 2022.
"We're excited to announce this increase in our quarterly dividend, which reflects our commitment to grow our sustainable base dividend by 5 percent annually through 2025," said Devin Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "We continue to believe our dividend framework, combined with opportunistic share repurchase, will enhance our ability to drive long-term shareholder value by returning meaningful amounts of cash back to shareholders across a variety of market conditions."
The company operates a plywood mill in Emerson and a tree nursery in the Calhoun community.