Arkansas' seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.4 percent between May to June, according to a report released this past week by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
Labor force data is produced by the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics and released by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
According to the report, Arkansas’ civilian labor force declined 250, a result of 750 fewer employed and 500 more unemployed Arkansans. The U.S.'s jobless rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point, from 5.8 percent in May to 5.9 percent in June. BLS Program Operations Manager Susan Price said, “Arkansas’ unemployment rate remained stable at 4.4 percent for the third consecutive month. Arkansas' unemployment rate
is currently three and four-tenths of a percentage point lower than in June 2020 and is well below the U.S. rate.” Arkansas' non-farm payroll employment declined 3,700 in June to total 1,269,200. Four major industry sectors posted job losses, more than offsetting gains in six sectors.
Jobs in government fell 7,500. All losses occurred in state government-educational services (-4,800) and local government-educational services (-3,900), related to the end of the 2020-2021 public school year.
Educational and health services declined 1,700. Employment in educational services dropped 2,000, marking the end of the academic year at private schools and colleges. Jobs in leisure and hospitality rose 3,100, with gains reported across all
subsectors. Professional and business services added 1,100 jobs, with hiring in both management of companies (+600) and professional-scientific-technical services (+500). Compared to May 2020, non-farm payroll jobs in Arkansas rose 53,000. Growth was posted in nine major industry sectors. The largest increase occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 14,000. Most of the gains were in food services (+9,300).
Professional and business services added 13,900 jobs, mostly in administrative and support services (+11,500). Jobs in manufacturing rose 9,300, all in durable goods (+10,700). Employment in trade, transportation, and utilities increased 6,600. All subsectors reported expansions, with retail trade adding 4,200 jobs.
Other services added 3,100 jobs. The sector includes activities such as repair/maintenance and membership organizations. Government reported the only over-the-year decrease, down
2,900 jobs. Declines occurred in state government-excluding education (-1,100) and local government-educational services (-5,800).