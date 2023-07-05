Murphy USA Inc. will release preliminary second quarter 2023 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, August 2, followed by a conference call at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 3.
Interested parties may participate by dialing 1-888-330-2384 and referencing conference ID number 6680883. The call can also be accessed via webcast through the Investor Relations section of Murphy USA’s website at http://ir.corporate.murphyusa.com. The webcast will be available for replay one hour after the conference concludes and a transcript will be made available shortly thereafter.