Interfor Corporation, which operates a sawmill in Monticello among its holdings, will release its second quarter financial results on August 3.
The analyst conference call is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, August 4.
It will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts. The dial-in phone number is: 1-888-396-8049. The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion.
The number to call to listen to the recording is 1-877-674-7070, Passcode 138247#.
Interfor is a forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 5.2 billion board feet.