The board of Murphy Oil Corporation of Houston has elected Paul D. Vaughan to serve as vice president and controller effective July 1.
Vaughan succeeds Christopher D. Hulse, who is currently serving as vice president and Controller and has notified the company of his decision to leave Murphy to pursue other opportunities. Hulse will relinquish his controller position as of July 1 and remain in active service to assist in the transition through August 5.
Vaughan began his career in the finance department with Murphy in 1998, holding roles with increasing responsibility, culminating in his current position of vice president and controller, US, Central and South America for Murphy’s wholly owned subsidiary, Murphy Exploration & Production Company, since 2017.
He holds a bachelor of science in accounting from the University of Alabama and a bachelor of arts in history from Samford University. In his new role, Vaughan will also serve as Murphy’s principal accounting officer and report to Thomas J. (Tom) Mireles, incoming executive vice president and chief finance officer.
The Board of Directors has also elected Leyster L. Jumawan to serve as vice president, Corporate Planning and Treasurer. Beginning his Murphy career in 2013 as senior manager, Corporate Planning, Jumawan has held several roles in the Finance Department, including assistant treasurer and most recently vice president, Corporate Planning and Finance. He holds a bachelor of business administration in finance from The University of Texas at Austin and a master of business administration from the University of Houston.
In conjunction, John B. Gardner, who currently serves as vice president, Marketing and Treasurer, will assume supply chain responsibilities and relinquish his role as treasurer. His new title will be vice president, Marketing and Supply Chain. Both Jumawan’s and Gardner’s new positions will be effective July 1, and they will report to Mireles.
“I would like to congratulate Paul, Leyster and John on their new roles. They all have long, successful track records within the finance team at Murphy and I am confident that will continue as they assume their new responsibilities. Supporting Tom as he transitions to his new role is a deep bench of experience across our finance team, and I look forward to continuing our strategy of Deliver, Execute, Explore,” said Roger W. Jenkins, president and chief executive officer.