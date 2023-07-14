Arkansas winter wheat production for 2023 is forecast at 9.08 million bushels, up 11 percent from the June 1 forecast and up 14 percent from last year.
Based on July 1 conditions, yield is forecast at 55 bushels per acre, 4 bushels higher than last month and 2 bushels above from last year. Area for harvest, at 165,000 acres, is unchanged from the Acreage report released on June 30, 2023, and up 10 percent from 2022.
The July 3, 2023, Arkansas Crop Progress and Condition report showed 93 percent of the winter wheat crop had been harvested.