A Lewisville driver was killed Tuesday in a wreck on Interstate 30 south of Malvern (Hot Spring County).
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Javonna Hall, 22, was driving a 2005 model GMC Envoy west on the inside lane near the 93-mile marker about 5:33 p.m. The vehicle crossed both lanes of westbound traffic, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
Hall was ejected and was pronounced dead about 6:44 p.m.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Senior Cpl. Edward G. Church investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
