Harvest Regional Food Bank will distribute USDA Commodities in Lewisville directly from its truck from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 19 or until all boxes have been distributed.
The truck will be parked at Lafayette County Fairgrounds.
Recipients must come inside the Fairgrounds building to check in. Once checked in, recipients will go back to their vehicle and proceed to line up.
The next mobile pantry for Lafayette County will be June 21.
Recipients must bring photo identification or proof of address for verifying they are a resident of Lafayette County. Distribution is limited to one box per household and two households per vehicle.