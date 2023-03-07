The Lafayette County Extension Service will host the final Private Applicators Training for the 2023 renewal, Monday, March 13.
The Extension Office at 7 Agri-Plex Drive in Lewisville will be the location for the training. Participants are asked to arrive by 5:45 p.m. The cost for the class is $20 exact change or check.
The class typically takes a minimum of two hours to complete.
Private Applicator Training is for landowners who use restricted use pesticides. A license issued through the Arkansas State Plant Board is required to buy restricted chemicals. These licenses expire within 1-5 years and people who receive them must attend a class or take one online to renew them.
For more information on this training and to RSVP, call the Lafayette County Extension office at 870-921-4744.