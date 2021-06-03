South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, June 1, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:
Columbia
Real-Time Testing Group, LLC, Sunny B. Calloway, 1518 Shady Lane, Magnolia filed 5/24/21.
Lafayette
Sugar Britches Children's Boutique, LLC, Rhonda Jo Colinger, 164 Eagle View Drive, Lewisville filed 5/25/21.
Nevada
Ignite Christian Coaching LLC, Laketia Eyvette McKinney, 1026 3rd Ave., Prescott filed 5/25/21.
Ouachita
Drip@Yourservice LLC, Decarlos Beck, 113 Srichland, Stephens filed 5/24/21.
KD Financial Services LLC, Kadesha Milner, 217 North Green St., Stephens filed 5/24/21.
5150 Nail Bazarr LLC, Mykeshia Donyetta Williams, 120 S. 5th St., Stephens filed 5/24/21.
Pure Love Soap & Body Butter LLC, Alvia Love, 947 Austin St. NW, Camden filed 5/25/21.
Wynn Rentals LLC, Mike Wynn, 1690 Forest View Drive, Camden filed 5/25/21.
Mayre Luxury Suites, LLC, Tashanta Lilly, 3077 Huron St., Camden filed 5/26/21.
RDT Enterprise, LLC, Roderick Torrence, 634 Spruce St., Camden filed 5/26/21.
Qerneisha's Hair Studio LLC, Qerneisha Dersha Moss, 890 Pierce St. No. 8, Camden filed 5/26/21.
K&L Franklin Enterprises, LLC, Lydia Franklin, 815 Glen St., Camden filed 5/26/21.
Lanea, LLC, Laclaire Williams, 160 Hutton St., Camden filed 5/27/21.
Ouachita County Republican Committee, Patrice Kelley, 162 Southwood Drive, Camden filed 5/28/21.
Union
Butterfly Co. Natural Hair Care LLC, Raven Jones, 286 Union 145, Strong filed 5/24/21.
Maddie's Limited Liability Company, Madison Alexis Dews, 1146 Union Road 81, Mount Holly filed 5/24/21.
Don't Trip Clothing LLC, Joshua Moody, 1005 East First, El Dorado filed 5/24/21.
Drip With Ar'money LLC, Kenija Welch, 550 Beverly Drive, No. 112, El Dorado filed 5/26/21.
Show Time Shine LLC, Donovan D. Unice, 1403 N. Highland, El Dorado filed 5/26/21.
Scrubs & More Couture By Eboni Janae LLC, Eboni Janae Hunter, 2009 Gaines St., El Dorado filed 5/27/21.
Darlings Helping Hands LLC, Whitney Charles, 1506 W. Oak, El Dorado filed 5/27/21.
Moore's Automotive Repairs, LLC, Victor Maurice Moore Sr., 1116 E Faulkner, El Dorado filed 5/27/21.
Bishop Construction LLC, James D. Bishop, 132 Wolfie Road, El Dorado filed 5/28/21.
Millionaire Society LLC, Cameron D. Willis, 301 Moorewood Road No. 1524, El Dorado filed 5/28/21.
Madison Square Properties LLC, Donald Brock, 509 E. Block St., El Dorado filed 5/28/21.
4Eva Young Wangs & Thangs LLC, Marquesha Young, 1421 Emmett St., El Dorado filed 5/28/21