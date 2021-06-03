Secretary of State

One new business was incorporated in Columbia County last week, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, June 1, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:

Columbia

Real-Time Testing Group, LLC, Sunny B. Calloway, 1518 Shady Lane, Magnolia filed 5/24/21.

Lafayette

Sugar Britches Children's Boutique, LLC, Rhonda Jo Colinger, 164 Eagle View Drive, Lewisville filed 5/25/21.

Nevada

Ignite Christian Coaching LLC, Laketia Eyvette McKinney, 1026 3rd Ave., Prescott filed 5/25/21.

Ouachita

Drip@Yourservice LLC, Decarlos Beck, 113 Srichland, Stephens filed 5/24/21.

KD Financial Services LLC, Kadesha Milner, 217 North Green St., Stephens filed 5/24/21.

5150 Nail Bazarr LLC, Mykeshia Donyetta Williams, 120 S. 5th St., Stephens filed 5/24/21.

Pure Love Soap & Body Butter LLC, Alvia Love, 947 Austin St. NW, Camden filed 5/25/21.

Wynn Rentals LLC, Mike Wynn, 1690 Forest View Drive, Camden filed 5/25/21.

Mayre Luxury Suites, LLC, Tashanta Lilly, 3077 Huron St., Camden filed 5/26/21.

RDT Enterprise, LLC, Roderick Torrence, 634 Spruce St., Camden filed 5/26/21.

Qerneisha's Hair Studio LLC, Qerneisha Dersha Moss, 890 Pierce St. No. 8, Camden filed 5/26/21.

K&L Franklin Enterprises, LLC, Lydia Franklin, 815 Glen St., Camden filed 5/26/21.

Lanea, LLC, Laclaire Williams, 160 Hutton St., Camden filed 5/27/21.

Ouachita County Republican Committee, Patrice Kelley, 162 Southwood Drive, Camden filed 5/28/21.

Union

Butterfly Co. Natural Hair Care LLC, Raven Jones, 286 Union 145, Strong filed 5/24/21.

Maddie's Limited Liability Company, Madison Alexis Dews, 1146 Union Road 81, Mount Holly filed 5/24/21.

Don't Trip Clothing LLC, Joshua Moody, 1005 East First, El Dorado filed 5/24/21.

Drip With Ar'money LLC, Kenija Welch, 550 Beverly Drive, No. 112, El Dorado filed 5/26/21.

Show Time Shine LLC, Donovan D. Unice, 1403 N. Highland, El Dorado filed 5/26/21.

Scrubs & More Couture By Eboni Janae LLC, Eboni Janae Hunter, 2009 Gaines St., El Dorado filed 5/27/21.

Darlings Helping Hands LLC, Whitney Charles, 1506 W. Oak, El Dorado filed 5/27/21.

Moore's Automotive Repairs, LLC, Victor Maurice Moore Sr., 1116 E Faulkner, El Dorado filed 5/27/21.

Bishop Construction LLC, James D. Bishop, 132 Wolfie Road, El Dorado filed 5/28/21.

Millionaire Society LLC, Cameron D. Willis, 301 Moorewood Road No. 1524, El Dorado filed 5/28/21.

Madison Square Properties LLC, Donald Brock, 509 E. Block St., El Dorado filed 5/28/21.

4Eva Young Wangs & Thangs LLC, Marquesha Young, 1421 Emmett St., El Dorado filed 5/28/21

