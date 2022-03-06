Harvest Regional Food Bank is returning to Lafayette County with its TEFAP USDA Commodity Mobile Pantry.
Harvest Regional Food Bank will distribute TEFAP USDA Commodities directly from its truck from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, or until all boxes have been distribute.
The truck will be parked at Lafayette County Fair Grounds located at 1360 Hwy 82 Lewisville, AR 71845. The next Mobile Pantry for Lafayette County will be April 27, 2022.
Harvest Regional Food Bank is now using an electronic registration system for Mobile Pantries.