Incorporations

One Columbia County business has been incorporated since our last report, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, May 17, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:

Columbia

Beautiful You Magnolia Aesthetics & Salon, LLC, Ginger Mulholland, 320 Columbia Road 76, Waldo filed 5/10/22.

Lafayette

Spartan Aerospace LLC, Matt J. Baraga , 807 Thomas St., Stamps filed 5/9/22.

Nevada

Simon-Stueart Counseling Service LLC, Nicole Simon, 325 West Olive, Prescott filed 5/10/22.

Ouachita

N2Meic Beauty LLC, Shandra Danielle Banks, 286 North Pine St., Stephens filed 5/9/22.

BVH Transit LLC, Brian Hanes, 203 Dynamic St., Camden filed 5/11/22.

Union

Brothers Agency LLC, Devacio Demante Billings, 1307 Pigeon Hill Road, Strong filed 5/9/22.

KLM Freight Services LLC, Edward Lamond Mitchell, 2300 Lakeland, El Dorado filed 5/9/22.

Moving Hollywood Transportation LLC, Dakovi Hay, 2104 Helena St., El Dorado filed 5/10/22.

Peek N Play Daycare & Learning Center, LLC, Lesley R. Johnson, 602 E. 12th St., Smackover filed 5/10/22.

Richhab LLC, Allison Banks, 2215 Nevada St., El Dorado filed 5/10/22.

Pitard Holdings LLC, James T. Pitard Jr., 201 North Jefferson, El Dorado filed 5/10/22.

Plush Transportaton LLC, Devien L. Cunningham, 315 West 4th St., Smackover filed 5/11/22.

Black Ivy LLC, Nyeia Kendrick, 202 Brazle Road, El Dorado filed 5/11/22.

Buffay Capital LLC, Dorothy Buffert, 550 Bevely Drive, El Dorado filed 5/12/22.

Johnson's Country Living, LLC, Jennifer N. Johnson, 2259 Lisbon Road, Smackover filed 5/12/22

