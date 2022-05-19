South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, May 17, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:
Columbia
Beautiful You Magnolia Aesthetics & Salon, LLC, Ginger Mulholland, 320 Columbia Road 76, Waldo filed 5/10/22.
Lafayette
Spartan Aerospace LLC, Matt J. Baraga , 807 Thomas St., Stamps filed 5/9/22.
Nevada
Simon-Stueart Counseling Service LLC, Nicole Simon, 325 West Olive, Prescott filed 5/10/22.
Ouachita
N2Meic Beauty LLC, Shandra Danielle Banks, 286 North Pine St., Stephens filed 5/9/22.
BVH Transit LLC, Brian Hanes, 203 Dynamic St., Camden filed 5/11/22.
Union
Brothers Agency LLC, Devacio Demante Billings, 1307 Pigeon Hill Road, Strong filed 5/9/22.
KLM Freight Services LLC, Edward Lamond Mitchell, 2300 Lakeland, El Dorado filed 5/9/22.
Moving Hollywood Transportation LLC, Dakovi Hay, 2104 Helena St., El Dorado filed 5/10/22.
Peek N Play Daycare & Learning Center, LLC, Lesley R. Johnson, 602 E. 12th St., Smackover filed 5/10/22.
Richhab LLC, Allison Banks, 2215 Nevada St., El Dorado filed 5/10/22.
Pitard Holdings LLC, James T. Pitard Jr., 201 North Jefferson, El Dorado filed 5/10/22.
Plush Transportaton LLC, Devien L. Cunningham, 315 West 4th St., Smackover filed 5/11/22.
Black Ivy LLC, Nyeia Kendrick, 202 Brazle Road, El Dorado filed 5/11/22.
Buffay Capital LLC, Dorothy Buffert, 550 Bevely Drive, El Dorado filed 5/12/22.
Johnson's Country Living, LLC, Jennifer N. Johnson, 2259 Lisbon Road, Smackover filed 5/12/22