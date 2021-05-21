A convicted murderer who has spent more than half his life in prison is among inmates who have been recommended for sentence commutations by the Arkansas Parole Board.
Jerry Sims, 65, of Lafayette County was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. He’s been in the Arkansas Department of Correction since December 14, 1984.
The Parole Board declared his commutation recommendation “with merit” this week. It’s up to Gov. Asa Hutchinson to decide whether Sims will receive the commutation.
Sims was 28 when a Lafayette County jury found him guilty in the shooting death of Curtis Cole.
According to a document that was part of his 1985 appeal -- which was rejected by the Arkansas Supreme Court -- Cole had asked Sims to stop bothering a woman inside Cole’s nightclub in Stamps. Sims left and came back, dressed in camouflage clothing.
“Two witnesses testified that after a verbal exchange between Sims and Cole, Sims fired two shots at Cole. Cole fired some shots as he was falling. Both witnesses agreed that Sims fired first that that once Cole was down, Sims stood over him and fired a shot into Cole’s chest. The medical examiner testified that this was the fatal shot,” the document said.
“Although two other witnesses said that Cole struck Sims with his gun before the shooting, neither could say who fired the first shot. The jury resolved the conflicting accounts and found Sims guilty,” the document said.
Sims is incarcerated in the Cummins Unit at Grady.
In other cases involving South Arkansas parolees or inmates:
The following are recommendations for pardon “with merit.”
Union County
Renford Green, theft by receiving, delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine) three counts.
Danny Scruggs, delivery of a controlled substance (marijuana) two counts.
The following are recommendations for pardon found “without merit.”
Calhoun and Ouachita counties
Roy Caldwell, burglary, theft of property over $200, robbery.
Lafayette County
Evelyn Barton, theft of property, forgery second degree (25 counts), aggravated assault (four counts), domestic battery second degree, theft of property (firearm), theft of property over $500, forgery in the second degree (seven counts), violation of Arkansas Hot Check Law.
Union County
Antonio Watkins, aggravated robbery, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) with intent to deliver.
The following are commutation recommendations found “without merit.”
Ashley County
Takeidra Diggs, commercial burglary, habitual offender (two counts), residential burglary (habitual offender) two counts.
Seymour Putney, possession with intent to deliver meth or cocaine, habitual offender.
Hempstead County
Kenneth Jordan, rape (two counts).
Miller County
Ricky Stone, simultaneous possession of drugs or firearms, possession with intent to deliver meth or cocaine, possession of a firearm by certain persons, theft by receiving.
Ouachita County
Melvin Brown, manufacture, delivery, possession of a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
Union County
Will Boone, criminal attempt-rape, habitual offender.
In Arkansas, the Parole Board has the authority to assist the governor in exercising his authority to grant pardons and commutations.
A commutation is a reduction in a sentence imposed by a court. It may mean either a lesser term of imprisonment, or reduces a sentence to time served.
A pardon is an act of forgiveness issued by the governor for a crime that has been committed. It may be issued to people either in or out of prison.
Commutation or pardon requests deemed by the Parole Board as “With Merit” are formal recommendations to the governor in favor of the request. “Without Merit” recommendations indicate that the board does not approve of the inmate or parolee’s request. The governor has the authority to accept or reject either Parole Board recommendation.