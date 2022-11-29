South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 22, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Lafayette
Jermarius Davis and Layla Davis, 1108 E. 6th St, Lewisville; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed November 18.
Union
Raymond DeWayne Bailey, 611 Nolia Ave., El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 15.
Julian Pierrie Sanders, 300 Cranston Drive, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 15.
Lance S. Jett, 603 Mount Holly, Smackover; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 18.