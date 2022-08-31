Arkansas State Police released on Wednesday details about a fatal wreck in Camden on Sunday in which a man from Stamps died.
According to the preliminary report, Demetric Valdez Henderson, 23, was driving a 2006 model Mercury east on Arkansas 24 in Camden about 1:51 a.m.
Henderson failed to negotiate a curve and crossed into the westbound lane. His car struck a driveway embankment, causing the car to overturn and ejecting Henderson from the vehicle.
He was taken to Ouachita County Medical Center, where he died.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Capt. Thomas Robertson of the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office investigated the wreck.
Funeral arrangements will be announced by Reed Funeral Home of Magnolia.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.