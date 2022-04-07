The Celebrate! Maya Project is honoring Maya Angelou’s 94th birthday April 21-22 with a luncheon and benefit concert.
On April 21, the organization will hold its annual luncheon for Angelou’s birthday at the Junior League of Little Rock, where the nonprofit will also make a special fundraising announcement. On April 22, Grammy-nominated blues artist Ruthie Foster will perform a benefit concert at the Ron Robinson Theater.
The birthday luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 21 and feature keynote speaker Airic Hughes. Hughes is an artist, philanthropist and instructor of history at the University of Arkansas. He founded Visionairi Enterprises, which produces films and events that promote Black culture through creativity and social justice.
Angelou was a celebrated poet and entertainer who spent much of her childhood in Stamps.
The event will also feature poetry and live music by saxophonist Damon Tolbert.
Doors open at 11 a.m., and tickets are $100.
On April 22, Ruthie Foster will perform a benefit concert from 6-9 p.m. at the Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock. The four-time Grammy-nominated singer draws influence from acts like Mavis Staples and Aretha Franklin, and has won multiple Blues Music and Austin Music Awards. She will play from her catalog of blues and folk music, including “Phenomenal Woman,” which covers the famous Angelou poem. Tickets are $125.
“The Celebrate! Maya Project is excited to celebrate Maya Angelou’s 94th birthday, and our new beginnings, in person for the first time since 2019,” said Janis F. Kearney, president.
The celebration raises money for Celebrate! Maya Project scholarships and youth programming. Weekend passes – which include tickets and VIP seating for both the luncheon and concert – are $200. Sponsorships are available.
The Celebrate! Maya Project is a statewide 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is “to help honor and promote the inclusive literacy, creativity and social consciousness of the life and work of artist and activist Dr. Maya Angelou.”
