Standard Lithium Ltd. said in a statement Monday that it has started a drilling program at its South West Arkansas Lithium Project in Lafayette County.
The drilling is part of a study that will better inform the company about the extent of lithium bearing brine, and reduce the risk of estimates that have been made about the resource.
Drilling will also provide Standard Lithium with additional porosity and permeability data through the entire thickness of the productive zones in the Smackover Formation, and optimize production-wellfield design.
Dr. Andy Robinson, president and COO of Standard Lithium, said, “Since beginning the PFS work at our South West Arkansas Lithium Project last year, the team has been advancing numerous engineering and process studies, while simultaneously completing all the leases and permits required to start the drilling program.
“This systematic drilling program for both new wells and re-entries into pre-existing, plugged and abandoned wells will collect all necessary resource data for the forthcoming Preliminary Feasibility Study as well as the majority of resource data for the subsequent Definitive Feasibility Study.”
The company continues to get information from ongoing engineering and costing work at its pilot plant at the Lanxess Property Project near El Dorado.
“When complete, the PFS will provide an updated view of project feasibility and economics,” Robinson said.
The drilling program covers two new locations and three re-entries of plugged and abandoned (pre-existing) oil and gas wells. Typically, when a pre-existing well is being re-entered, it will be deepened to gather more data from the entire Smackover Formation thickness underlying the project area.
The first re-entry into a pre-existing oil and gas well, the Beulah-Taylor No. 1, has been completed. The original well was a dry hole from an oil/gas point of view. It was drilled for hydrocarbon in July 1982 and subsequently decommissioned in August 1982, and the drill pad had been unused since then. The drill rig commenced drilling on February 21. The drill string reached the base of the previous bore on March 3 with a measured well depth of 8,690 feet, which penetrated into the upper Smackover Formation by 183 feet.
The rig continued to deepen the hole and drill new core in the upper and mid Smackover Formation limestones to a total measured depth of 8,940 feet on March 8.
The new core has been sent for logging and porosity and permeability analysis, as have additional side-wall cores.
Perforation of key production zones is currently being completed by a workover rig, while the drill rig has moved to the next location. Brine will be sampled from key productive zones in the Smackover Formation over the coming weeks, and permeability tests and other testing will also be completed.
The drilling program will continue through the second quarter of 2023 until completed, though not all the data collected will be required for the forthcoming PFS. Some key data from the drilling program, such as lithium concentrations in brine, will be made available as independent third-party verified data becomes available.
Standard Lithium is focused on the evaluation and testing of commercial lithium extraction and purification from brine sourced from approximately 180,000 acres of leases across projects in Union County, and along the Lafayette-Columbia county line. It operates a Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) demonstration plant at the Lanxess property. The scalable, environmentally friendly process eliminates the use of evaporation ponds, reduces processing time from months to hours and greatly increases the effective recovery of lithium.
A Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and Front-End Engineering Study (FEED) for the LANXESS Property Project commenced in September 2022. A Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) of the South West Arkansas Project commenced in May 2022