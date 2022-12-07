Harvest Regional Food Bank will distribute TEFAP USDA Commodities directly from their truck from 9-11 a.m. today until all boxes have been distributed.
The truck will be parked at Lafayette County Fair Grounds located at 1360 Hwy 82 in Lewisville.
The next mobile pantry visit to Lafayette County will be on February 15.
TEFAP USDA Commodity Pantry Boxes will be provided to the first 160 qualifying households. Recipients must be residents of Lafayette County. Photo Identification or proof of address is required.