South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, March 1, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Columbia
Andrew Louis Berry, 2211 Logoly Road, Columbia Road 47, McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed February 24.
Lafayette
Kenneth Kleinfelter, II, A/K/A Kenneth Kleinfelter III, 807 Thomas St., Stamps; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed February 22.
Ouachita
Katie Lynn Dowell, A/K/A Katie Blanton, A/K/A Katie Burchfield, 246 Fairview Road SW, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed February 23.
Janice Marie Davis-White, 594 Brookridge Drive, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed March 1.