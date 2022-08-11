South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 9, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
COLUMBIA
Circle G Trucking of Magnolia LLC, Jennifer Lynn Glover, 414 E. McNeil, Magnolia filed 8/1/22.
Z3 Trucking LLC, Billy Lout, 302 Mulberry St., McNeil filed 8/2/22.
LAFAYETTE
Smart Enrichment Academy, Helga Johnson, 925 Cedar Drive, Stamps filed 8/2/22.
NEVADA
McClenton Transportation Group LLC, Marchello McClenton, 6921 Arkansas 29, Prescott filed 8/2/22.
UNION
Kingdom Connection Outreach Ministry, Tracie Lawanda Thrower, 225 West St., Strong filed 8/1/22