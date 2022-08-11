Incorporations

The Arkansas Secretary of State has issued incorporation papers to two Columbia County businesses.

South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 9, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

COLUMBIA

Circle G Trucking of Magnolia LLC, Jennifer Lynn Glover, 414 E. McNeil, Magnolia filed 8/1/22.

Z3 Trucking LLC, Billy Lout, 302 Mulberry St., McNeil filed 8/2/22.

LAFAYETTE

Smart Enrichment Academy, Helga Johnson, 925 Cedar Drive, Stamps filed 8/2/22.

NEVADA

McClenton Transportation Group LLC, Marchello McClenton, 6921 Arkansas 29, Prescott filed 8/2/22.

UNION

Kingdom Connection Outreach Ministry, Tracie Lawanda Thrower, 225 West St., Strong filed 8/1/22

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you