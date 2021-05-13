Incorporations

Four Columbia County businesses were incorporated last week, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

Columbia

J&L Bell Lawn & Ground LLC, David Bell, 100 Chinquepin, Magnolia filed 5/3/21.

SCJ Investments, LLC, James Travis Waller, 4 Tanglewood, Magnolia filed 5/4/21.

JWP Freight Broker Firm LLC, Letetia Johnson, 2212 Lacari St., A3, Magnolia filed 5/5/21.

Spring Branch Trucking LLC, David Michael Jackson, 230 Columbia Road 245, Taylor filed 5/6/21.

Lafayette

Top Notch Cleaning Service LLC, Kerri Sterling, 614 Daniel St., Stamps filed 5/7/21.

Nevada

Mrs. Billie Rains Wedding Bell Holler LLC, Billie Rain Faust, 5864 U.S. 278, Rosston filed 5/3/21.

Blue Stem Mycology LLC, Austin McKay, 641 Rosston Road, Prescott filed 5/4/21.

GFT Trucking LLC, Cory Yarbrough Sr., 260 West Third, Prescott filed 5/5/21.

Ouachita

Corkie's Eats, LLC, Corliss A. Sinclair, 585 Agee Ave NW, Camden filed 5/4/21.

S&S Scrubs, LLC, Gregory Porchia Jr., 940 Belan, Camden filed 5/4/21.

Cece's Accessories, LLC, Cecelia Willis, 240 S. Richland, Stephens filed 5/4/21.

OTM Wrecker Service Inc, Wesley Carter, 184 Ouachita 6, Stephens filed 5/5/21.

Reynolds Production Company, LLC, Charles L Reynolds Jr, 2931 Highway 24, Camden filed 5/7/21.

Bawse Babe Logistics LLC, Ka'talyia Willis, 540 Bruce Ave., Camden filed 5/7/21.

Union

General Promotions LLC, Ramondo Edwards Jr., 210 Tanglewood Drive, El Dorado filed 5/3/21.

R&C Smartforce Realtors LLC, Ramondo Edwards, 210 Tanglewood Drive, El Dorado filed 5/3/21.

Joie De Vivre LLC, Lance Alan Greer Jr., 1219 West Main, El Dorado filed 5/3/21.

Wilpek, LLC, Ann Wilson, 110 Shady Side St., El Dorado filed 5/4/21.

The AW 1stop Shop LLC, Antonio Watkins, 1105 West Fifth, El Dorado filed 5/4/21.

D1Sc Land & Timber LLC, Donna Barker, 140 Caledonia Road, Junction City filed 5/5/21.

Jason Alan's Barber College LLC, Jason Fries, 102 South Broadway Boulevard, El Dorado filed 5/6/21.

