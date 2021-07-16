South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, July 13, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
COLUMBIA
E's Creative Decor & More LLC, Eloise Thomas, 436 Renfroe St., Apt. 121, Magnolia filed 7/6/21.
Heavenly Touch By Whitley LLC, Whitley Henderson, 181 Columbia Road 275, Magnolia filed 7/6/21.
Mac’s Hairbraiding, Accessories & More LLC, Shaletha Snell, 633 E. McNeil St., Magnolia filed 7/8/21.
Slow Ministry, Tony Lawson, 404 Patricia, Waldo filed 7/9/21.
LAFAYETTE
Jessie -N- James Fashions LLC, Jessie W. Howard, 615 Oak Grove Road, Stamps filed 7/6/21.
NEVADA
Southwest AR Friends of Ferals Inc., Glenn Kaufman, 1464 Nevada 23, Prescott filed 7/9/21.
OUACHITA
Changed Lanes Trucking LLC, Kianna Corley, 1911 Mount Holly Road, Camden filed 7/5/21.
ERC Minerals, LLC, Bobby Bell, 2525 Ridgeview Road, Camden filed 7/7/21.
Lakeside Cemetery Association, Inc., Robert Edward Pelt, 370 Ouachita 204, Camden filed 7/8/21.
Cleo Porchia Helping Hands Outreach Ministry, Ella Gardenia Jones, 1773 Mounty Holly Road SW, Camden filed 7/9/21.
UNION
Self Made Boss Music LLC, Jerry D. Cohns, 513 West 4th St., Smackover filed 7/6/21.
Zylks LLC, Deanna Neal, 211 West 7th St., Smackover filed 7/6/21.
Daniel Handy Man LLC, Antwinn Louis Daniels, 1031 E. Cook St., El Dorado filed 7/7/21.
PE Contractors LLC, Jose Estrada, 118 N College Ave., El Dorado filed 7/7/21.
Highly Favored Stylez LLC, Jaqualoyn Willis, 2314 Nevada St., El Dorado filed 7/8/21.
Golden Triangle Appraisal LLC, David Ainsworth, 612 North Madison, El Dorado filed 7/9/21.