Incorporations

Four businesses have recently been incorporated in Columbia County.

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, July 13, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

COLUMBIA

E's Creative Decor & More LLC, Eloise Thomas, 436 Renfroe St., Apt. 121, Magnolia filed 7/6/21.

Heavenly Touch By Whitley LLC, Whitley Henderson, 181 Columbia Road 275, Magnolia filed 7/6/21.

Mac’s Hairbraiding, Accessories & More LLC, Shaletha Snell, 633 E. McNeil St., Magnolia filed 7/8/21.

Slow Ministry, Tony Lawson, 404 Patricia, Waldo filed 7/9/21.

LAFAYETTE

Jessie -N- James Fashions LLC, Jessie W. Howard, 615 Oak Grove Road, Stamps filed 7/6/21.

NEVADA

Southwest AR Friends of Ferals Inc., Glenn Kaufman, 1464 Nevada 23, Prescott filed 7/9/21.

OUACHITA

Changed Lanes Trucking LLC, Kianna Corley, 1911 Mount Holly Road, Camden filed 7/5/21.

ERC Minerals, LLC, Bobby Bell, 2525 Ridgeview Road, Camden filed 7/7/21.

Lakeside Cemetery Association, Inc., Robert Edward Pelt, 370 Ouachita 204, Camden filed 7/8/21.

Cleo Porchia Helping Hands Outreach Ministry, Ella Gardenia Jones, 1773 Mounty Holly Road SW, Camden filed 7/9/21.

UNION

Self Made Boss Music LLC, Jerry D. Cohns, 513 West 4th St., Smackover filed 7/6/21.

Zylks LLC, Deanna Neal, 211 West 7th St., Smackover filed 7/6/21.

Daniel Handy Man LLC, Antwinn Louis Daniels, 1031 E. Cook St., El Dorado filed 7/7/21.

PE Contractors LLC, Jose Estrada, 118 N College Ave., El Dorado filed 7/7/21.

Highly Favored Stylez LLC, Jaqualoyn Willis, 2314 Nevada St., El Dorado filed 7/8/21.

Golden Triangle Appraisal LLC, David Ainsworth, 612 North Madison, El Dorado filed 7/9/21.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you