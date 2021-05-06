South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, May 4, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Columbia
Growing McNeil Together, Inc., Lizett Otwell, 104 Olive St., McNeil filed 4/26/21.
Brick Terra Farming LLC, April Ruffins, 75 Columbia Road 409, Magnolia filed 4/26/21.
Kei's Kreations LLC, Fallon Brantley, 618 Homer St., Magnolia filed 4/26/21.
Bukk's Customs LLC, Kendric Murphy, 1005 Jewel St., Magnolia filed 4/26/21.
Major Bully Kennels LLC, Stephen Clayton, 611 Columbia 5, Magnolia filed 4/26/21.
Lewis Investment Enterprise LLC, Paul Lewis, 106 Columbia Road 560, Magnolia filed 4/27/21.
Watson Timber & Forestry Company, LLC, Brandon Watson, No. 6 Chinquepin Drive, Magnolia filed 4/27/21.
Farmers Bank Foundation, Elizabeth Anderson, 222 N. Pine St., Magnolia filed 4/27/21.
Ameritow, LLC, Lawana Holmes, 611 Columbia Road 202, Magnolia filed 4/27/21.
Vmdl6J-Ar, LLC, John Ross, 1705 E. North St., Suite 106, Magnolia filed 4/27/21.
Natashas Magical Hands Boutique LLC, Natasha Jones, 106 Olive St. 333, McNeil filed 4/28/21.
Performance Automotive Oil & Lube LLC, Roger Lynn Thomas, 1661 Hwy 82 E, Magnolia filed 4/29/21.
Lafayette
Chad & Crank LLC, Chad Crank, 72 Lafayette 135, Lewisville filed 4/26/21.
Nevada
Small Town Rollers LLC, Miccah Sargent, 2157 Highway 24 E, Prescott filed 4/26/21.
An-Naafay LLC, Nadeem Arab, 1673 U.S. Hwy 371, Prescott filed 4/26/21.
Khai Hughey & Co LLC, Khai Hughey, 952 Highway 76, Rosston filed 4/28/21.
Little Sweets Baby Clothes LLC, Kierra Watkins, 2370 Highway 32, Rosston filed 4/28/21.
Ar-Razzaq Enterprises LLC, Nadeem Arab, 424 W. 1st St. S, Prescott filed 4/29/21.
Onewayyy Customs LLC, Jaylon Dale Christopher, 525 Nevada 27, Prescott filed 4/30/21.
Ouachita
McBride Logging LLC, Cortez S. McBride, 304 W. Onyx St., Stephens filed 4/26/21.
Charlie Love Creation, LLC, Charlisa Jenkins, 3212 Missouri St., Camden filed 4/27/21.
Dilworth Express, LLC, Patrick Dilworth, 622 McCullough, Camden filed 4/27/21.
Ainsworth Transportation, LLC, Richard Ainsworth, 1415 Scotia Drive, Camden filed 4/28/21.
Lewis Brothers Repairs LLC, Clark Lewis Jr., 668 Adams Ave., Camden filed 4/29/21.
Tender Little Steps, LLC, Isaiah Dennis, 2424 Dover Ave., Camden filed 4/29/21.
Luxury Mari LLC, Jakia Wilson, 204 Carver Court, Camden filed 4/30/21.
T&T Repair LLC, Jamikio Samuel, 145 Prospect Ave., Camden filed 4/30/21.
Dare to Dazzle Jewels, LLC, Jasmine Patterson, 2185 Warren Ave., Camden filed 4/30/21.
Union
A&C Mortuary Services LLC, Carlos Caver, 417 Garland Ave., El Dorado filed 4/26/21.
Par'lon Drip LLC, Jaylyn McMurrian, 503 Casa Linda Drive, El Dorado filed 4/26/21.
Rennisha Green Logistics LLC, Rennisha N. Green, 1201 Barnes St., El Dorado filed 4/26/21.
Addicted to Money Clothing LLC, Sen'quan Miller, 1303 West 1st, No. 94, El Dorado filed 4/26/21.
Spiritual Designs Company, Cashaundee L. Owens, 612 West Cedar St., El Dorado filed 4/26/21.
M&M Lawn Care LLC, Tremaine Mendenhall, 155 Hidden Hollows, El Dorado filed 4/27/21.
Rl Trucking LLC, Laura K. Hall, 112 Pickering Drive, El Dorado filed 4/27/21.
Tootoe Trucking LLC, Isaiah Ellison, 1400 North Highland Ave, El Dorado filed 4/28/21.
Mekia's Beauty LLC, Shamekia Antoinette Stanley, 1218 Mary Lane, El Dorado filed 4/28/21.
Xclusive Customs 870 LLC, Olajuwon Smith, 1208 N. Miles Ave., El Dorado filed 4/29/21.
BMML Energy LLC, Larry Holder, 512 N. Washington Ave., El Dorado filed 4/29/21.
MTF Treats LLC, Markita Lashun Rogers, 1661 D St., 1661 D St., Strong filed 4/29/21.