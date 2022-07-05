Columbia County's unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) rose slightly from 4.3 percent in April to 4.4 percent in May, according to a preliminary county by county report released this past week by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
According to the report, for May Columbia County had a labor force of 8,780 persons with 8,397 employed and 383 unemployed. This compares to April's labor force of 8,833 with 8,455 employed and 378 unemployed.
In May 2021, Columbia County's unemployment rate was 6.3 percent. During that month a year ago, Columbia County had a labor force of 8,958 persons with 8,394 employed and 564 unemployed.
Arkansas' unemployment rate is currently recorded at 3.2 percent for May, according to the report. This is unchanged from 3.2 percent in April. For May, the state's labor force was 1,352,098 with 1,309,327 employed and 42,771 unemployed. This compares to April's labor force of 1,349,561 with 1,306,972 employed and 42,589 unemployed.
The United States unemployment rate is currently posted at 3.6 percent for May, according to the ADWS report. This is unchanged from 3.6 percent in April. For May, the U.S. had a labor force of 164,376,000 with 158,426,000 employed and 5,950,000 unemployed. This compares to April's labor force of 164,046,000 with 158,105,000 employed and 5,941,000 unemployed.
Of the seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed, three counties' jobless rates increased, two counties' rates decreased, and two counties' rates remained unchanged from April.
Calhoun County's unemployment rate was at 3.1 percent for May, up from 2.7 percent in April.
Hempstead County's unemployment rate was at 3.0 percent for May, up from 2.9 percent in April.
Lafayette County's unemployment rate was at 4.6 percent for May, up from 4.4 percent in April.
Miller County's unemployment rate was at 3.6 percent for May, down from 3.7 percent in April.
Nevada County's unemployment rate was at 3.8 percent for May, unchanged from 3.8 percent in April.
Ouachita County's unemployment rate was at 3.6 percent for May, down from 3.7 percent in April.
Union County's unemployment rate was at 5.0 percent for May, unchanged from 5.0 percent in April.