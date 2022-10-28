South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 25, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Columbia
Christopher Robin Braswell, 3512 Columbia Road 21, Taylor; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed October 17.
Nevada
Kristin Fry, 229 Hempstead 126, Emmet; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed October 20.
Ouachita
Robert Eugene Davis, 374B Ouachita Rd 11, Camden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed October 19.
Union
Aaron Delynn Richardson, 314 Melrose St, El Dorado; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed October 18.
Ruby Jean Smith, 1301 E Cedar, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed October 18.
Jamie Maureen Smiley, 504 Casa Linda Drive, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed October 18.
Angela Denise Hayes, A/K/A Angela Denise Johnson, 107 Tinsley Rd, El Dorado; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed October 19.
Francie Jean King, 1301 Woodland St., El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed October 21.
Olaf Borlaugh, A/K/A Olaf Norman Borlaug and Robin Remmler Borlaugh, A/K/A Robin Denise Remmler, P.O.Box 10623, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed October 24.