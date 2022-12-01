Bankruptcy

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 29, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

Columbia

Alisha Camille Jackson, 808 Kennedy, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 22.

Lafayette

Algiea Ganaway, P.O. Box 203, Stamps; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 21.

Nevada

Neal McKinnon and Chandra McKinnon, 816 East Main St., Prescott; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed November 23.

Union

Stephen Drew McGuire and Tammy Serena McGuire, 130 Murray Lane, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 25.

