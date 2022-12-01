South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 29, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Columbia
Alisha Camille Jackson, 808 Kennedy, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 22.
Lafayette
Algiea Ganaway, P.O. Box 203, Stamps; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 21.
Nevada
Neal McKinnon and Chandra McKinnon, 816 East Main St., Prescott; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed November 23.
Union
Stephen Drew McGuire and Tammy Serena McGuire, 130 Murray Lane, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 25.
