The owner of various pieces of logging equipment that was stolen between September 1-4 wants it back.
Joseph Jones of Joey P. Jones Logging said that the equipment was stolen from a logging site off Arkansas 29 and Lafayette County Road 18 near Lewisville.
Stolen first, between September 1-2, was a MS 461 Stihl chain saw, and a HT 250 Stihl pole saw.
Between September 2-4, a 5x16 double axle trailer was stolen. It had a a 500-gallon blue-colored fuel tank mounted on it. The tank had about 400 gallons of diesel fuel. The trailer had five buckets of motor oil, three cases of bar oil, a pack of grease, chains, binders, and equipment doors.
The equipment was valued at around $10,000.
People with information may contact Jones at kubota2000@icloud.com