Incorporations

One Columbia County business has been incorporated since our last report, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 11, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:

COLUMBIA

Kraving Louiziana LLC, Jamesha Webb, 426 East Main St., Magnolia filed 1/6/22.

LAFAYETTE

Haynes Premier Fencing LLC, Lindsey Haynes Jr., 217 Woodruff St., Bradley filed 1/3/22.

NEVADA

Baybay's Kreations LLC, Danielle V. Loe, 1213 W. 2nd St. N, Prescott filed 1/3/22.

OUACHITA

R&R Fencing LLC, Rhonda Stephens, 806 Maple St., Camden filed 1/3/22.

MW Cycle & Auto LLC, Marlin Williams, 120 S. 5th St., Stephens filed 1/3/22.

Top Shot Gun Club LLC, Nick Tuberville, 3295 Ouachita 3, Camden filed 1/4/22.

JB Capital, LLC, Brittney London, 1095 Aztec St., Camden filed 1/5/22.

Hair Done Wright Salon LLC, Sharicia Wright, 1644 Highway 9, Bearden filed 1/6/22.

UNION

Cunningham Cleaning Service LLC, Amanda Cunningham, 817 Marsh Ave., El Dorado filed 1/3/22.

C&B Services, LLC, Chris Clark, 65 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Smackover filed 1/3/22.

Michael Elliott Roofing & Construction LLC, Michael Brandon Barnette, 619 Harrell St., El Dorado filed 1/5/22.

Ideal Shots & Logistics LLC, Jeramie Robinson, 2308 Lakeview Drive, El Dorado filed 1/6/22.

