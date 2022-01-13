South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 11, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:
COLUMBIA
Kraving Louiziana LLC, Jamesha Webb, 426 East Main St., Magnolia filed 1/6/22.
LAFAYETTE
Haynes Premier Fencing LLC, Lindsey Haynes Jr., 217 Woodruff St., Bradley filed 1/3/22.
NEVADA
Baybay's Kreations LLC, Danielle V. Loe, 1213 W. 2nd St. N, Prescott filed 1/3/22.
OUACHITA
R&R Fencing LLC, Rhonda Stephens, 806 Maple St., Camden filed 1/3/22.
MW Cycle & Auto LLC, Marlin Williams, 120 S. 5th St., Stephens filed 1/3/22.
Top Shot Gun Club LLC, Nick Tuberville, 3295 Ouachita 3, Camden filed 1/4/22.
JB Capital, LLC, Brittney London, 1095 Aztec St., Camden filed 1/5/22.
Hair Done Wright Salon LLC, Sharicia Wright, 1644 Highway 9, Bearden filed 1/6/22.
UNION
Cunningham Cleaning Service LLC, Amanda Cunningham, 817 Marsh Ave., El Dorado filed 1/3/22.
C&B Services, LLC, Chris Clark, 65 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Smackover filed 1/3/22.
Michael Elliott Roofing & Construction LLC, Michael Brandon Barnette, 619 Harrell St., El Dorado filed 1/5/22.
Ideal Shots & Logistics LLC, Jeramie Robinson, 2308 Lakeview Drive, El Dorado filed 1/6/22.