The Arkansas Secretary of State has listed recent South Arkansas incorporations.

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 19, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

LAFAYETTE

H R Talk of the Town Beauty Salon, LLC, Helen Roy, 3031 Spruce St., Lewisville filed 10/11/21.

NEVADA

Cole's Corn & More LLC, Johnathon Cole Cowling, 1448 Hwy 299 E. Emmet filed 10/15/21.

Triple M Trucking & Cattle LLC, Melissa Michelle Mulholland, 107 Elizabeth St., Prescott filed 10/15/21.

OUACHITA

Comforee Liberty LLC, Hazel Anita Allen, 721 Secession Ave., Camden filed 10/14/21.

UNION

Cypress Arrow McQuillin Legacy LLC, Timothy Eric McQuillin, 1023 E.Hillsboro St., El Dorado filed 10/11/21.

Arkla Coaches LLC, Jason Richardson, 418 E. Spring S., El Dorado filed 10/11/21.

TMC Trucking Inc., Jonathan Landrum Turner, 174 Commerce Drive, El Dorado filed 10/11/21.

