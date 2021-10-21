South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 19, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
LAFAYETTE
H R Talk of the Town Beauty Salon, LLC, Helen Roy, 3031 Spruce St., Lewisville filed 10/11/21.
NEVADA
Cole's Corn & More LLC, Johnathon Cole Cowling, 1448 Hwy 299 E. Emmet filed 10/15/21.
Triple M Trucking & Cattle LLC, Melissa Michelle Mulholland, 107 Elizabeth St., Prescott filed 10/15/21.
OUACHITA
Comforee Liberty LLC, Hazel Anita Allen, 721 Secession Ave., Camden filed 10/14/21.
UNION
Cypress Arrow McQuillin Legacy LLC, Timothy Eric McQuillin, 1023 E.Hillsboro St., El Dorado filed 10/11/21.
Arkla Coaches LLC, Jason Richardson, 418 E. Spring S., El Dorado filed 10/11/21.
TMC Trucking Inc., Jonathan Landrum Turner, 174 Commerce Drive, El Dorado filed 10/11/21.