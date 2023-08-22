A Lewisville man died about 5:42 p.m. Monday in a wreck on Arkansas 134 in a rural area of Miller County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Wade Allen Ray, 55, was driving an unspecified vehicle east on the highway near the 12.2-mile marker. The vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right, traveled back across the road and rolled over. The vehicle came to a final rest in grass, facing west.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Dale Young investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
