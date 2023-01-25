Recent South Arkansas drilling permits, well completions, recompletions and workovers, according to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission.
Drilling Permits
Quanico Oil & Gas of El Dorado is the operator and Sewell Drilling is the contractor for the Ezzell 14-1, 2,353 feet FNL and 280 feet FEL in Section 12-17S-15W in the El Dorado East Field in Union County. Total depth is 6,400 feet in the Smackover Lime. Work will start February 1.
Quanico Oil & Gas of El Dorado is the operator and Sewell Drilling of El Dorado is the contractor for the Baine 1, Section 3-17S-14W in the El Dorado East Field of Union County. Total depth will be to 5,900 feet in the Smackover Limestone. Work started January 15.
James Langley Operating Company is the operator and Sewell Drilling is the contractor for the Langley-Neeley 1, 2,498 feet FNL and 280 feet FWL in Section 23-15S-16W in the Smackover Field of Ouachita County. Total depth is to 5,500 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work started January 15.
Arkansas Lithium Corporation of El Dorado is the operator and Reliance Well Service is the contractor for one new well and two re-entries in wildcat locations in Lafayette County, all into the Smackover Zone. They are:
Montaque 1, 2,236 feet FNL and 2,168 feet FEL, Section 17-17S-24W, total depth 9,564 feet. Work began January 20.
Carter-Moore 1, 2,317 feet FNL and 990 feet FEL in Section 4-17S-24W, total depth 8,545 feet. Work began January 15.
International Paper Company 1, 722 feet FSL and 690 feet FWL, Section 5-17S-23W, total depth 8,800 feet. Work began January 15.
Well Completions
Rebel Producing of Spearsville, LA has completed the US Mar 103A in Section 11-18S-14W in the Hillsboro Field of Union County. Total depth was to 2,367 feet in the Nacatoch Zone with perforations between 2,272 and 2,276 feet. Daily production is 9 barrels of 23.5 gravity oil.
Weiser-Brown Operating Company of Magnolia said that its Greer 1, Section 8,18S-17W in a wildcat field in Union County was a dry hole.
Shuler Drilling Company of El Dorado said that its Sample 1, Section 6-19S-18W in a wildcat field in Columbia County was a dry hole. It was drilled to 4,990 feet. Work was completed December 21.
Betsy Production Company of Magnolia said that the Forest Fund 1, Section 34-16S-13W in a wildcat field in Calhoun County was a dry hole, It was drilled to 4,950 feet. Work was finished November 30.
Recompletions
Four R Operating Company of Smackover recompleted the Saxon 1, Section 6-16S-15W in the Smackover Field of Union County. Total depth was to 2,750 feet in the Graves Zone, with perforations between 2,380 and 2,468 feet. No production was listed.
Mission Creek Operating of Magnolia recompleted the McKamie Patton Smackover Unit A-46 in Section 32-17S-23W in the McKamie Patton Field of Lafayette County. The well was drilled to 10,100 feet in the Smackover Zone, with perforations between 9,636 and 9,642 feet. No production was listed.
Mission Creek Operating of Magnolia recompleted the Whitehead-McWilliams 5 in Section 18-18S-21W in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field. It was drilled to 4,515 feet in the Rodessa Zone with perforations between 4,554 and 4,559 feet. No production was listed. Work was completed December 22.
Jerry Langley Oil Company of Smackover recompleted the Murson 23, Section 7-16S-15W in the Smackover Field of Union County. Total depth was 2,550 feet in the Graves Zone, with perforations between 2,424 and 2,510 feet. No production was listed. Work was completed January 10.
Workovers
Mission Creek Operating of Magnolia has finished the workovers of several wells in the Dorcheat-Macedonia Field of Columbia County. All were in the Cotton Valley Zone.
Willis “A” 9, Section 18-18S-21W, total depth 8,765 feet, perforations between 6,709 and 8,724 feet. Daily production 17 mcf. Work completed January 4.
DMCVU 64, Section 14-18S-22W, total depth 8,720 feet, perforations between 6,679 and 8,575 feet. Daily production 11.7 barrels and 100.5 mcf. Work completed December 13.
DMCVU 51, Section 15-18S-22W, total depth 8,695, perforations between 7,840 and 7,852 feet. Daily production 1.7 barrels and 207 mcf. Work completed December 15.
DMCVU 75, Section 15-18S-22W, total depth 8,750, perforations between 6,730 and 8,692 feet. Daily production 196 mcf. Work completed December 15.
DMCVU 97, Section 15-18S-22W, perforations between 6,662 and 8,504 feet. Daily production 1.68 barrels and 4 mcf. Work completed December 21.
DMCVU 98, Section 15-18S-22W, total depth 8,801, perforations between 6,703 and 8,556. Daily production 5 barrels and 4 mcf. Work completed December 13.