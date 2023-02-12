The Lafayette County Extension Service is hosting a Forage Production Meeting at the Lewisville Agri-Plex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 21.
Lunch is sponsored by Helena Chemical of Bradley.
Topics will address Early Spring Grazing Options; Managing Soil Fertility in Forage & Pastures and Opportunities to Increase Efficiency & Income from Pastures.
Distributed fliers have requested a RSVP by February 14, but people may RSVP until February 20 by calling the Extension Office at (870) 921-4744.