Two Waldo residents were arrested Wednesday in Lafayette County on multiple charges.
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said that Arkansas State Police and the Lafayette County Narcotics Task Force stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on U.S. 82 near Lewisville.
Officers spoke with the driver and passenger, identified as Demarion Carter, 19, and Dedrick Turner, 27, Officers obtained consent to search the vehicle and located approximately two pounds of marijuana and a firearm.
Both men were booked into the Lafayette County Jail on charges of possession with intent to deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, and possession of firearm by certain persons.